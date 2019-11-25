Meditation, Psychic Abilities, Intuition, Synchronicity, and Messages from Beyond

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Questions and Answers with Patricia and Zandy Part 1
We discuss on Psychic Abilities, Meditation, Ghosts, Spirituality, and more.
For more information on contact:
Patricia Mahony
Psychic Intuitive, Healer and Life Coach
facebook.com/intuitiveinsights8
PsychicLifeAdvice.com
[email protected]
(404) 507-2942
Sandra Van Duren
Psychic Intuitive, Intuitive Reader, Energy Healer, and Reiki Master
[email protected]
facebook.com/PositiveTransformations