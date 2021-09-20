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Living Together Shows the Kingdom of Heaven
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10 views • September 20, 2021
Jesus and his disciples showed the Kingdom of Heaven.
Click here to see videos about what living in a Christian Community can look like:
Video #1 https://bit.ly/3knTq6K
Video #2 https://bit.ly/3hKdyOH
Click here to see videos about what living in a Christian Community can look like:
Video #1 https://bit.ly/3knTq6K
Video #2 https://bit.ly/3hKdyOH
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