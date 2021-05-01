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Milky Way Soul Tribe With Erin Werley
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22 views • May 01, 2021
Join Robert V and Trina Phoenix with Special Guest Erin Werley.
Tonight We will be discussing her book One Truth, One Law. I AM I Create.
We will be getting the inside track on talking with I Am and how we can do the same. Erin will give her thoughts on how it felt to realize that she was connected to and is a part of something else, you will find out we all are.
Listen to her words on how we can get to know I AM and find out we live in a universe of love. That we create from our ideas and we can do anything.
We are God. We can be and do more than we believe.
Have Comments or Questions email
Milky Way Soul Tribe Email
[email protected]
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/milkywaysoultribe?page=1
Erin Werley
You Tube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuA-7HqmdESZvqHR6NaZcJ
Web site
https://www.erinwerley.com/
https://www.erinwerley.com/meet-erin
https://mailchi.mp/bbb396cfc6ab/erinwerley
email erinwerley.com
https:// Trina
www.youtube.com/channel/UCG3HSgAbBtHXyzF0ua-oiPg
[email protected]
Artlist Specific License
License Number - 305017 License owner - Robert Vopelak
This Specific License is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the
"Client") as of 06 Mar 2021, regarding the use of the song I Wish created by Ziv Moran (hereinafter: the
"Song") by the Client;
Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronize
the Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project in
accordance with Artlist's Terms of Use (www.artlist.io).
This License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project as well
as to allow others to do so.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Client is hereunder granted with the right to perform and reproduce the Song in
public as part of the Project and the Artist waived any accruing remuneration and royalties that it would be
otherwise entitled to for such public reproduction of the Song, including any remuneration that would be charged
by collecting society
Tonight We will be discussing her book One Truth, One Law. I AM I Create.
We will be getting the inside track on talking with I Am and how we can do the same. Erin will give her thoughts on how it felt to realize that she was connected to and is a part of something else, you will find out we all are.
Listen to her words on how we can get to know I AM and find out we live in a universe of love. That we create from our ideas and we can do anything.
We are God. We can be and do more than we believe.
Have Comments or Questions email
Milky Way Soul Tribe Email
[email protected]
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/milkywaysoultribe?page=1
Erin Werley
You Tube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuA-7HqmdESZvqHR6NaZcJ
Web site
https://www.erinwerley.com/
https://www.erinwerley.com/meet-erin
https://mailchi.mp/bbb396cfc6ab/erinwerley
email erinwerley.com
https:// Trina
www.youtube.com/channel/UCG3HSgAbBtHXyzF0ua-oiPg
[email protected]
Artlist Specific License
License Number - 305017 License owner - Robert Vopelak
This Specific License is granted by Artlist Ltd (hereinafter: "Artlist"), to: Robert Vopelak (hereinafter: the
"Client") as of 06 Mar 2021, regarding the use of the song I Wish created by Ziv Moran (hereinafter: the
"Song") by the Client;
Artlist hereby grants the Client a non-exclusive, worldwide and perpetual license to integrate and synchronize
the Song into an audio-visual work (hereinafter: the "Project") and use the Song as part of the Project in
accordance with Artlist's Terms of Use (www.artlist.io).
This License allows the Client to commercially use and otherwise exploit the Song as part of the Project as well
as to allow others to do so.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Client is hereunder granted with the right to perform and reproduce the Song in
public as part of the Project and the Artist waived any accruing remuneration and royalties that it would be
otherwise entitled to for such public reproduction of the Song, including any remuneration that would be charged
by collecting society
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