PEACE WILL NEVER HAPPEN WITHOUT JUSTICE / WE MUST FIGHT CORRECTLY SHOWN HERE
31 views • 17 hours ago

POWERFUL LIVE STREAM FOR THE WORLD TO SEE

Christopher James is the ONLY man worldwide providing powerful truth and the solution.

This is war against mankind

From people entrusted to protect the property of man!


THIS TRUTH MUST BE KNOW NOW WORLDWIDE TIME TO FIGHT

EVIL ONLY STOPS WHEN FACED WITH BARREL OF A GUN

NEVER FORGET THAT WE MUST RESTORE COURTHOUSE FOR PEOPLE

THEN GET WARRANTS OUT FOR ALL THESE MAGGOTS ARREST

Spread this stream far and wide and gather on mass

Together we will bring the truth with Christopher into the Light for our world.

LINK TO PURCHASE MASTERPEACE & SUPPORT Christopher James: https://bit.ly/awcmasterpeace


FLFE links:

Free Trial: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/TryFLFEfree/ChristopherJames/

Main Website: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/flfemain/ChristopherJames/

Evidence: https://tm179.isrefer.com/go/ev/ChristopherJames/

Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com

www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams - Thurs 8pm EST

www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE


https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources

Contact: [email protected]


All other contact, use email: [email protected]


Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen


www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution!

email: [email protected]


Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward.


Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream


Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@iman1743

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?."

trumpcorruptionwarcommon lawbarcourts
