DOWNLOAD YOUR OWN PRIVATE PORTRAIT OF COMRADE BIDEN AND COMRADE ALIENJoe Biden’s nominee for defense secretary, retired four-star Army General Lloyd Austin, would make history as the first African American to lead the Pentagon if confirmed by the Senate. But Austin can only be confirmed if he secures a waiver from Congress due to laws designed to preserve the civilian control of the military, and several leading Democratic senators have indicated they would oppose granting a waiver. Andrew Bacevich, president and co-founder of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, says he shares those concerns. “The general is not a civilian, and it seems to me if we’re serious about civilian control of the military — and we should be as citizens — that we ought to have a bona fide civilian in charge of the Pentagon,” he says.A TRAITOR WORKING FOR A TRAITOR AND IMPOSTOR JOE BIDEN AND ALIEN HARRIS OF COURSEAUSTIN IS A TRAITOR TO UNITED STATES VETERANS WHO OWN BUSINESSES VOSB AND SDVOSB 1. NOT HONORING THE SMALL BUSINESS ACT OVERSEAS 2. NOT AWARDING A L L PRIME CONTRACT WITH A VALUE OF $ 3,000 TO $ 250,000 TO U.S. SMALL BUSINESSES OWNED BY AMERICANS 3. NOT COMPLYING WITH THE MILITARY CONSTRUCTION AND VETERANS AFFAIRS; AND OTHER AGENCIES APPROPRIATIONS ACT. ALL CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTS WITH VALUE OF $ 1 MILLION AND ABOVE TO BE AWARDED AND PERFORMED BY U.S. COMPANIES ONLY 4. USING JCCS TO CIRCUMVENT THE SMALL BUSINESS ACT AND FEDBIZOPPS REQUIREMENT TO PUBLISH ALL SOLICITATIONS WITH A VALUE OF $ 25,000 AND ABOVE TO FEDBIZOPPS 5. FAILED TO ACCOMPLISH A DD FORM 2579 [ SMALL BUSINESS COORDINATION RECORD ] AND HAVE IT SIGNED OFF BY THE SBA ON ALL PURCHASES WITH A VALUE OF $ 10,000 OR MORE THIS GUY IS A FUCKING TRAITOR TO VETERANS AND SDVOSB AND VOSB BUSINESSES SORRY THERE DOUG WHEN VETERANS ARE COMMITTING SUICIDE AT 50 PER DAY AND THIS FUCKER COULD HAVE BEEN ENCOURAGING THEM TO OPERATE BUSINESSES AND AWARDING THEM CONTRACTS. FUCK THIS PIECE OF SHIT GENERAL OFFICER- SIGNED KEVEN L. BARNESCEO OF LATVIAN CONNECTION LLC SDVOSB THAT HAS OPERATED AND BEEN DISCRIMINATED AGAINST SINCE 2009 BY CENTCOM THIS DOUG DESERVES TO BE ON 10 PLATFORMS AND WILL BE BY THE END OF THE DAYANOTHER TRAITOR GENERAL OFFICER