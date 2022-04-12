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China hates its citizens more than it hates COVID
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61 views • April 12, 2022
Phetasy, April 12, 2022
Clip from Dumpster Fire 90 - https://rumble.com/v10k7w4-dumpster-fire-90-control-your-souls-desire-for-freedom.html
We can't control our souls' desire for hamburgers.
Subscribe to watch the (Mostly) Unedited Version of Dumpster Fire at https://phetasy.com/
Buy PHETASY MERCH here: http://bit.ly/phetasymerch
Make a DONATION: https://bit.ly/phetasydonate
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PHETASY IS a movement disguised as a company.
We just want to make you laugh while the world burns.
Clip from Dumpster Fire 90 - https://rumble.com/v10k7w4-dumpster-fire-90-control-your-souls-desire-for-freedom.html
We can't control our souls' desire for hamburgers.
Subscribe to watch the (Mostly) Unedited Version of Dumpster Fire at https://phetasy.com/
Buy PHETASY MERCH here: http://bit.ly/phetasymerch
Make a DONATION: https://bit.ly/phetasydonate
----------------------------------------------------------------------
PHETASY IS a movement disguised as a company.
We just want to make you laugh while the world burns.
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