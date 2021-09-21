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3 questions to ask when some parasite working for a service corporation is trying to force their evil such as the death injection on you
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362 views • September 21, 2021
You are not your body.. You have a body.. Did you consent to give it to someone else? When someone comes to my home talking about this nonsense... I see them in my mind as holding a gun offering to shoot me... Its a death sentence.. now or later...
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