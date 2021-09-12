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Pre-Life Planners in the Spirit World? Buddhism 101, Spirit World Jobs
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1 view • September 12, 2021
Enjoy this snippet from the interview that Kerry of ‘Alice Eats the Apple: A Joyride Show' does with the author, Von Galt. This cut from the full interview goes over what a Life Planner does in the spirit world and how their job is to help souls plan their next incarnation if they choose to play the Game of Polarity again in the physical dimension somewhere in the cosmos.
Click on the link for the FULL interview:
https://youtu.be/b4PpBOIj0aA
More about Kerry of ‘Alice Eats the Apple: A Joyride Show’, click on the links below:
AliceEatsTheApple.com
Metaphysical Moms YouTube channel:
https://bit.ly/2v7KUBM
__________________________
To learn more about Von's work, please see the links below.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Merkaba Chakras Hypnosis Yelp Listing:
https://www.yelp.com/biz/merkaba-chak...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
Click on the link for the FULL interview:
https://youtu.be/b4PpBOIj0aA
More about Kerry of ‘Alice Eats the Apple: A Joyride Show’, click on the links below:
AliceEatsTheApple.com
Metaphysical Moms YouTube channel:
https://bit.ly/2v7KUBM
__________________________
To learn more about Von's work, please see the links below.
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:
https://www.qhhtofficial.com/members/...
Merkaba Chakras Hypnosis Yelp Listing:
https://www.yelp.com/biz/merkaba-chak...
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
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