MEMZ.EXE DESTROYED HIS SERVER! ⌨ SCAMMER DESTROYED WITH VIRUS!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Published 18 hours ago

Getting into a scammers server? YES! Deploying memz.exe? YES! In todays video I get on a scammers server and DESTROY it!


? Chapters ?

0:00 Preview

0:14 Intro

0:55 Accessing The Scammers Server

1:30 Context

2:14 Accessing The Scammers Server

3:43 MEMZ

5:07 Context

6:25 Calling Back

7:52 Context

8:44 Calling Back (Chicken)

11:02 Outtro


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GhKIefcF8oA

judge judymemzscammer revolts

