@jamesokeefeiii Feb 18, 2021

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From https://gab.com/jamesokeefeiii/posts/105748426579247969
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Rush once asked me about cowardice, even on the right
He knew being hated is a byproduct of truth telling
"There's a good reason for the media hating me...One of the toughest things I had to do was learn to psychologically accept the fact that being hated was a sign of success"