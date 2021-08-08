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Pelosi DISINVITED: Crashes Obama's Party Anyways (2021 )
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220 views • August 08, 2021
DarylLawsonLive.com
Psa 91:14 Because he hath set his love upon me, therefore will I deliver him: I will set him on high, because he hath known my name.
Psa 91:15 He shall call upon me, and I will answer him: I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him, and honour him.
Psa 91:16 With long life will I satisfy him, and shew him my salvation.
Jas_3:16 For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work.
Psa 91:14 Because he hath set his love upon me, therefore will I deliver him: I will set him on high, because he hath known my name.
Psa 91:15 He shall call upon me, and I will answer him: I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him, and honour him.
Psa 91:16 With long life will I satisfy him, and shew him my salvation.
Jas_3:16 For where envying and strife is, there is confusion and every evil work.
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