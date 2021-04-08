Sick & Tired of Feeling Sick of Tired? What first? Research & Education are Key to Making the Right Choice for YOU!

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
When you feel sick, doctors want to diagnose you as quickly as possible so they can write a prescription and send you on your way. But you don’t need to rush into treatment right away. In this clip, Dr. Group explains why it’s important to do your own research. Be sure to watch the entire episode to learn why most disease comes down to a balance of good and bad vibrations… and how YOU can gain the knowledge and confidence to make the right decisions regarding your health.