© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thanks to COVID and Culture, School Choice is Sweeping the Nation
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • August 05, 2021
Shaka Mitchell - Director of Strategy and Advocacy for American Federation for Children
School choice, the ability of parents to use dollars already appropriated for K-12 at the school of their choice, is having a moment. Public schools across the US have become ground zero in the debates around COVID precautions and culturally infused curriculum.
As these debates rage on many parents have decided to forge a new path, taking control of their child's education thanks to various forms of choice programs. Shaka Mitchell, a parent, attorney, and education reform advocate, explains how parents are finding much-needed education peace during the most disruptive time in recent memory.
School choice, the ability of parents to use dollars already appropriated for K-12 at the school of their choice, is having a moment. Public schools across the US have become ground zero in the debates around COVID precautions and culturally infused curriculum.
As these debates rage on many parents have decided to forge a new path, taking control of their child's education thanks to various forms of choice programs. Shaka Mitchell, a parent, attorney, and education reform advocate, explains how parents are finding much-needed education peace during the most disruptive time in recent memory.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.