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Dr Sherri Tenpenny interviews Dr Carrie Madej
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1210 views • June 07, 2021
Dr Sherri Tenpenny and Dr Carrie Madej give an insight on what is really in the vaccines and how they are made.
Carrie Madej
https://twitter.com/DrMadej
https://lbry.tv/@DrCarrieMadej:9
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jvb6P6dwrWqQ/
https://www.facebook.com/DrCarrieMadej/
Sherri Tenpenny
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
https://learning4you.org/
https://t.me/DrTenpenny
https://twitter.com/BusyDrT
https://www.instagram.com/drsherritenpenny_official/
https://gab.com/BusyDrT
https://www.facebook.com/drtenpenny
https://rumble.com/c/c-593647
original date= 2020
Carrie Madej
https://twitter.com/DrMadej
https://lbry.tv/@DrCarrieMadej:9
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jvb6P6dwrWqQ/
https://www.facebook.com/DrCarrieMadej/
Sherri Tenpenny
https://www.drtenpenny.com/
https://learning4you.org/
https://t.me/DrTenpenny
https://twitter.com/BusyDrT
https://www.instagram.com/drsherritenpenny_official/
https://gab.com/BusyDrT
https://www.facebook.com/drtenpenny
https://rumble.com/c/c-593647
original date= 2020
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