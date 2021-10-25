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The Legal process of being 'saved': Rejected Petitions
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41 views • October 25, 2021
This video shows you what happens when Jesus decides to NOT accept a person’s petition and what is behind this decision. The Lord Jesus Christ does NOT accept everybody, as you have been led to believe. In fact, the Lord Jesus Christ is very particular as to whom He is going to choose as a disciple or a follower of Christ.
For more content on the legal process of being "saved":
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/judicial-processes-introduction/judicial-processes-salvation.html
Being saved is more than just "believing":
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/jesus/jesus-saves-for-real.html
Menu of content about being saved:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-salvation.html
For more content on the legal process of being "saved":
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/judicial-processes-introduction/judicial-processes-salvation.html
Being saved is more than just "believing":
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/jesus/jesus-saves-for-real.html
Menu of content about being saved:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-salvation.html
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