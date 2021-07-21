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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 07-21-2021 Cyprus Covid Pass, Midazolam In The US
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80 views • July 21, 2021
Bitchute has been giving us errors on uploading we appreciate those who have sent work arounds in the end may or may not work. If you are watching us on Bitchute find us on other platforms as they will likely go the way of youtube.
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Article Links:
https://dontspeaknews.com/2021/07/19/cyprus-safe-pass-now-required-for-buying-groceries-and-daily-life/
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Telegram Group: https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://dontspeaknews.com/2021/07/19/cyprus-safe-pass-now-required-for-buying-groceries-and-daily-life/
Thumbnail Link:
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/f6vnSbokWL0/hqdefault.jpg
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