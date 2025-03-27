A MAGNICIDE WILL LEAD TO WW3, THE WARNING, 3 DAYS OF DARKNESS & THE CHASTISEMENT - MFBTV59

MESSAGES FROM BEYOND THE VEIL 59





NEWS LINKS





EU rejects US-mediated Black Sea ceasefire deal

https://www.rt.com/news/614838-eu-sanctions-ukraine-trump/





France to Direct Its Citizens To Become Preppers as It Prepares For Nuclear War

https://www.infowars.com/posts/france-to-direct-its-citizens-to-become-preppers-as-it-prepares-for-nuclear-war





‘Coalition of The Willing’ to Expand Ukraine War, Macron Hands Zelensky Billions as Trump Ceasefire is NOT Honored

https://www.infowars.com/posts/coalition-of-the-willing-to-expand-ukraine-war-macron-hands-zelensky-billions-as-trump-ceasefire-is-not-honored





Zelensky aide demands EU combat troops

https://www.rt.com/news/614826-ukraine-eu-troops-russia/





US must not let Putin out of global isolation, Zelensky says

https://kyivindependent.com/us-must-not-let-putin-out-of-global-isolation-zelensky-says/









