The Rock Almighty Saturday On The Rocks With Balance Of Power
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
10 views • 10 months ago

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam".


Balance Of Power have been one of the most influential bands of the 21st century. Check out this live performance of this iconic band!


A Joyful Heart

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3QDmyXl

No matter what is happening around us, we can rejoice in our Father's presence.

Psalms 16:7-9

Are you happy? Your answer likely depends on what’s happening in your life right now. If things are going well, your health is good, and you have strong relationships, you may say, “Yes, I’m content.” The problem is that happiness is a fleeting emotion. When conditions change for the worse, it scurries out the door. But joy doesn’t.


Music video credit:

Balance of Power Live in Atlanta

Put Balance Of Power on your playlist

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/32VzXUZ

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/4b6VQxI

Winterland Pictures Production Company

@winterlandpicturesproducti3924

https://www.youtube.com/@winterlandpicturesproducti3924


Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

