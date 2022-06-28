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Ann Vandersteel & Kevin Jenkins: The Zelenko Freedom Foundation is the Key to Defeating the Powers-That-Be
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
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434 views • June 28, 2022

Dr Zev Zelenko understands that we are going up against globalist cabal that is dead set in their mission to control the entire world. The globalist elite that make up this cabal will stop nothing to accomplish this.


To counter this agenda, Dr Zelenko has started the Zelenko Freedom Foundation and named Ann Vandersteel and Kevin Jenkins as co-chairs to head this up. Vandersteel and Jenkins joined this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to share their mission and why this foundation is so important.


Vandersteel also shared an update on Dr Zelenko’s health after having a risky surgery. Please keep him and his family in your prayers.


For more information on the Zelenko Freedom Foundation, their work or to contribute, please visit https://zfreedomfoundation.com. 


One way you can support the Zelenko Freedom Foundation is by building up your immunity when you purchase a bottle of Z-Stack or Z-DTOX. 10% of all proceeds go directly to the foundation. Use discount code FREEDOM when you order at https://zstacklife.com/freedom.


The latest episode of my new show on Freedom First TV is now available, featuring Pastor Ken Peters sharing his response to Roe v Wade and Jim Watkins explaining what’s really going on with the latest Q post. Become a FFTV subscriber today at https://freedomfirst.tv.

Keywords
podcastbill gatesglobalist elitesann vandersteelworld economic forumcovid-19covid vaccinethe jabdr zelenkokevin jenkinscovid shotfreedom first networkzev zelenkopoison death shotjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffnzelenko freedom foundation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy