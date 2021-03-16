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Doctor Who Discovered HIV Calls Out Anthony Fauci
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86 views • March 16, 2021
One of the two doctors that discovered HIV, tells how HIV can be kicked with a healthy diet and exercise and calls out Anthony Fauci for the fraud that he is.
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