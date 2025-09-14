BITCOIN UPGRADE WAR!

Sunday Morning Live 14 September 2025





Philosopher Stefan Molyneux examines the ongoing debate about Bitcoin's future with the upcoming Bitcoin Core 30 release. He discusses proposed changes to OP_RETURN transactions, which could transform Bitcoin from a financial tool into a broader data storage solution. As we weigh the implications of increasing OP_RETURN output sizes, concerns about blockchain bloat and regulatory scrutiny emerge. Stefan presents differing viewpoints within the community on maintaining Bitcoin's original purpose versus adapting to market demands. This episode emphasizes the need for thoughtful dialogue as we navigate these pivotal changes in Bitcoin’s evolution.





FOLLOW ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025