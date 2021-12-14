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TPV EP 02 - Disabilities
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1 view • December 14, 2021
Welcome to The Peoples Voices. A show by the people for the people where conversations are not limited.
Today we discuss both physical and intellectual disabilities. Disabilities impacts many people in some form, way or matter. For some of us, it is a world in which we are not familiar with. How these types of disabilities affect us is different for everyone. Justice [aka JamState] and Terrence [aka Bruther Luv] have a disability. More so we discuss the reality of these situations and unravel much more.
Take a break, have a Kit-Kat and listen or watch our show. Do you have a story, topic or idea for our show? Contact Us! Want to be featured or know someone who should be featured on our show? Let us know! #thepeoplesvoices #tpv #tpvtoronto
Today we discuss both physical and intellectual disabilities. Disabilities impacts many people in some form, way or matter. For some of us, it is a world in which we are not familiar with. How these types of disabilities affect us is different for everyone. Justice [aka JamState] and Terrence [aka Bruther Luv] have a disability. More so we discuss the reality of these situations and unravel much more.
Take a break, have a Kit-Kat and listen or watch our show. Do you have a story, topic or idea for our show? Contact Us! Want to be featured or know someone who should be featured on our show? Let us know! #thepeoplesvoices #tpv #tpvtoronto
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