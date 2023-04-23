Ιταλία (Rete4 TV): Κόβιντ-19 “Να γιατί δεν έκαναν Νεκροψίες”

Ο Μάριο Τζορντάνο επιστρέφει στον αέρα με την εκπομπή “Fuori Dal Coro”, στο Ιταλικό Rete 4 την Τρίτη 11 Απριλίου 2023, σχετικά με τα εμβόλια και τις ανεπιθύμητες παρενέργειες, παρουσιάζοντας νέα αποδεικτικά στοιχεία για τις νεκροψίες που το Ιταλικό κράτος και ειδικά η AIFA (ΕΟΦ) εμπόδισαν να υλοποιηθούν και δείχνοντας απροκάλυπτη αδιαφορία για την απόσυρση θανατηφόρων παρτίδων εμβολίων.
Η ΣΥΝΕΧΕΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΑΡΘΡΟΥ ΕΔΩ: https://nioland.substack.com/p/rete4-tv-19
