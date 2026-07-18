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The Great Awakening Is Complete. Victory Is Irreversible.
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
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The fiat debt bubble is being inflated to infinity—and that's exactly the plan.


Guardian Daniel R. reveals the masterful macroeconomic operation: every newly printed billion in national debt is merely monopoly currency that will never be settled. The Alliance is permitting the adversary to expand their debt metrics toward infinity, because when the software swaps, the entire unbacked record dissolves into digital oblivion.


The guillotine is Basel III. Gold is now a risk-free tier one asset. ISO 20022 is the new technical language of global finance. The BRICS bridge architecture has finalized the transactional tracks for global trade. The unbacked paper dollar has physically ceased to exist within international commerce. The QFS replicates across the unhackable Starlink neural network. The legacy matrix is bled dry.


But this report is also a celebration. The Great Awakening that began in 2017 with the first Q drops has reached its triumphant completion. The digital soldiers who defied families, saw through the engineered pandemic, and stood as unshakable lighthouses in the storms of information warfare—your endurance is bearing fruit.


The legacy matrix has been entirely disarmed. The Vatican is foreclosed. The petrodollar is expired. The military tribunals are ready. The med beds are coming. The energy matrix is being decentralized—Tesla patents, quantum generators, zero point energy. The artificial carbon scarcity narrative is collapsing.

NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.

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