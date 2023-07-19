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7/19/23 Global Human Resistance Movement! Cartel Babylon Imploding
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102 views • July 20, 2023

7/19/23: Archbishop Vigano’s call for a Global Human Resistance Movement to defeat Cartel Babylon Is a clarion call for Christians in the Great Awakening and our mandate to save souls as God moves us to the Next Level! Meanwhile, The Biden Crime Cartel is exposed in House IRS whistleblower hearings today- proof that the fake potus is a CCP operative!

Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.

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Call your Reps and Senators!:
202-224-3121, 202-225-3121

Get Active:
Apply to join the 2025 Save America Team!:
https://www.project2025.org/

The Election Crime Bureau is launching a strategy to save our 2024 election:
https://lindellevent.com/

Be part of election integrity:
https://precinctstrategy.com/

Check out who's doing the heavy lifting:
https://article3project.org/

Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano's Warning to the World: Unite Humanity Now to defeat the Globalists!
https://stopworldcontrol.com/vigano/

Press Conference on 7/20/23 in DC an effort to defund US Bishops Conference and US TP $ to Catholic Charities:
https://www.churchmilitant.com/news/article/religious-conservatives-to-feds-defund-the-religious-left

The Barcode of Life, funded by Rockefeller Foundation, to track all life:
https://expose-news.com/2021/08/24/the-barcode-of-life-do-we-really-understand-what-it-is-and-what-it-aims-to-do/

The National Governors' Association new Chair, UT Gov. Cox and Vice Chair, CO Gov. Polis: Uniparty propaganda: Disagree Better:
https://governor.utah.gov/2023/07/14/utah-gov-spencer-j-cox-elected-chair-of-national-governors-association-launches-disagree-better-initiative/

Soros funded AG Dana Nessel, MI, charges 16 veteran legislators with felonies who challenged the 2020 election results:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/breaking-democrat-michigan-attorney-general-dana-nessel-criminally/

Follow the Patrick Byrne twitter thread regarding Jack Smith:
https://twitter.com/PatrickByrne/status/1677219782230155264

Tornado hits Pfizer production facility in NC:
https://www.mercurynews.com/2023/07/19/tornado-damages-pfizer-plant-in-north-carolina/

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Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! 
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

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