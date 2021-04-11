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Hit the Nos, Fast + Furiously + Watch the US Economic Engine EXPLODE
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
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40 views • April 11, 2021
In the Fast and the Furious series, Vin Diesel lived his life a quarter mile at a time, hitting the nos (Nitrous Oxide) anytime he fell behind in a race. Of course, it works temporarily, but burns up the engine of your car.
The Democrats and Joe Biden are pushing continuing stimulus and free money for their own political short term game and are destroying the US dollar as the world's reserve currency, as well as the economic engine of the United States in the process.

send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
#inflation #stimulus #USdollar


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bitcoindemocratsjoe bidenus economyeconomicsfast and furiouselon muskinflationfunny moneystimulus
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