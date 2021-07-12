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Dr. Viviane Brunet pays tribute to La Quinta Columna
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135 views • July 12, 2021
Dr. Viviane Brunet is a gynecologist from Monterrey, N.L., Mexico. Dr. Brunet is part of COMUSAV (Coalición Mundial Salud y Vida), an international association headed by Biophysicist Andreas Kalcker that already groups more than 4,000 physicians. COMUSAV physicians are currently saving thousands of lives using CDS (Chlorine Dioxide), both preventively and therapeutically.
Dr. Viviane Brunet fully supports La Quinta Columna and all the important discoveries that they are making in regards to the COVID-19 injections.
Dr. Viviane Brunet fully supports La Quinta Columna and all the important discoveries that they are making in regards to the COVID-19 injections.
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