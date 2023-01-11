Asking God for Answers When It Seems the Enemy is Winning
Vice Grip, "Release her!" ***Why do bad things happen to good people and good things happen to bad people?*** Demonic Trap, bondage,
Nahum, Abigail Adams, John Adams wife,Habakkuk 1, 2, 3 He gathers to himself all nations
And collects to himself all peoples [as if he owned them].
6 “Will all these [victims of his greed] not take up a taunting song against him,
And in mocking derision against him
Say, ‘Woe (judgment is coming) to him who increases that which is not his—
How long [will he possess it]?
And [woe to him who] makes himself wealthy with loans.’Habakkuk 2:15 Who mix in your venom to make them drunk
So that you may look at their nakedness!
