Asking God for Answers When It Seems the Enemy is Winning
20 views
channel image
Resistance Chicks
Published 18 hours ago |
Vice Grip, "Release her!" ***Why do bad things happen to good people and good things happen to bad people?*** Demonic Trap, bondage,

Nahum, Abigail Adams, John Adams wife,Habakkuk 1, 2, 3 He gathers to himself all nations

And collects to himself all peoples [as if he owned them].

6 “Will all these [victims of his greed] not take up a taunting song against him,

And in mocking derision against him

Say, ‘Woe (judgment is coming) to him who increases that which is not his—

How long [will he possess it]?

And [woe to him who] makes himself wealthy with loans.’Habakkuk 2:15 Who mix in your venom to make them drunk

So that you may look at their nakedness!

Keywords
enemynahumabigail adamsvice gripgod is powerfulrelease herdemonic traphabakkuk 1 2 3

