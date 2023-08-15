Conversations With Kevin - A Class Action In The Covid Plandemic.

Welcome to Conversations With Kevin. A series of short interviews and discussions with LtCol Kevin Loughrey (Ret'd).
Part 2 - A Class Action In The Covid Plandemic.
In this episode we talk about Dr Melissa McCann who is one of many brave doctors speaking out against the government lies and propaganda that the covid jab is safe and effective. She is leading the charge in a massive Class Action against the Commonwealth Government on behalf of people in Australia who've been injured, or worse, from the deadly mRNA Injections, and their families. See article from The Children's Health Defense - https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/australian-covid-vaccine-injury-class-action-lawsuit/
Link to to Class Action - https://www.covidvaxclassaction.com.au/
We also discuss mask wearing, the government response to the plandemic, and all the other BS that goes along with it.
We hope you enjoy this episode of Conversations With Kevin, Thanks For Watching.
It's always very enjoyable talking to Kevin, not only is he a wealth of knowledge, he's a bloody good bloke too!
