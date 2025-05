EP 92 - Ark Of The Covenant Found? - Sunday March 30, 2025

In this episode Dr. John talks about the new CIA unclassified document of December 5, 1988 of a remote viewer finding the Ark of the Covenant. He also talks about the dangerous implications and true Biblical implications of this finding. He goes through scripture of Exodus 25: 10-22; Hebrews 9: 3-5; 2Chronicles 35: 3; Revelation 11:19

1. https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP96-00789R001300180002-7.pdf

2. https://youtu.be/cNgH5gqwmAM?si=JLfpxBgqpa9xqip7



3. https://youtu.be/eBXI3JGMhUk?si=kUblWEssHwnOpGvl

4. https://youtu.be/7UyqxzuSMCo?si=Rrpq3yfdzYehNt-w

5. https://youtu.be/f_Ho61yo00k?si=swTQZP7YDUHMgrZE

6. lamarzulli.net

7. rungsofdisclosure.com







Zoom Link for Monday and Thursday Bible Study at 6:45pm EST.

Zoom Meeting invitation - Z4Z -Dr John Truth and Scripture Teaching on Monday and Thursday nights at 6:45pm EST

Click https://us06web.zoom.us/j/7522902918?pwd=NDc1ZmtWRVp1bzJUUi9qT1pybmM1dz09&omn=83396162675 to start or join a scheduled Zoom meeting







If you have any questions please put them in the comments below or send your email to the email below:

Contact email: [email protected]

If you would like to donate. Please use this link:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/BiblicalUFO



You can find "UNDERSTANDING SCRIPTURE AT FACE VALUE" AND "TEACHING ON END TIMES THEOLOGY" at Brighteon.com - Christian Connection; Bitchute.com - DrPastorJohn; and Rumble.com - Christian Connection Ministries

1. Face Value: https://www.brighteon.com/4337a48c-5b7e-4063-8824-cee734ce6d84

2. End Times: https://www.brighteon.com/eb600e50-e39e-412a-8818-1847cc0c1e8b





Dr. John Montalvo, Jr. has been a true hero fighting against medical tyranny and unlawful mandates. He has been speaking publicly about the dangers of vaccines and warning about the fraud of Covid-19 since the beginning. He got fired from his teaching position because he stood up for not taking the vaccines or masking up. Now a true hero needs our help! He broke his back in a severe fall and needs to raise money for his medical treatment. If you are able would you please support him in his time of need.

https://givesendgo.com/G9QZF?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G9QZF