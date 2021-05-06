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Energy Update - Bonnie Vent Channeling - Chart Your Own Course
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10 views • May 06, 2021
Bonnie Vent is a medium/channeler
You are truly in a space and time where you need more than ever to use your own guidance systems. Much like the great explorers in your history, looks to the stars and the guideposts along the way.
Please go to my website to subscribe for updates:
https://www.BonnieVent.com
Bonnie Vent’s Official website
https://www.BonnieVent.com
Art pieces that appear in the video and more
https://www.BonnieVent.com/shop
Special sizes, mediums, frames, international shipping https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/bonnie-vent
Book a private reading
https://www.bonnievent.com/shop
Facebook link to show page:
https://www.facebook.com/BonnieVentShow/
Facebook link to discussion group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheConnectionCommunity/
DVD and VODs https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVentVideos T-Shirts by Amazon https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVentshirts
#bonnievent #medium #energyupdate
You are truly in a space and time where you need more than ever to use your own guidance systems. Much like the great explorers in your history, looks to the stars and the guideposts along the way.
Please go to my website to subscribe for updates:
https://www.BonnieVent.com
Bonnie Vent’s Official website
https://www.BonnieVent.com
Art pieces that appear in the video and more
https://www.BonnieVent.com/shop
Special sizes, mediums, frames, international shipping https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/bonnie-vent
Book a private reading
https://www.bonnievent.com/shop
Facebook link to show page:
https://www.facebook.com/BonnieVentShow/
Facebook link to discussion group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/TheConnectionCommunity/
DVD and VODs https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVentVideos T-Shirts by Amazon https://tinyurl.com/BonnieVentshirts
#bonnievent #medium #energyupdate
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