Our SUN will do his next NOVA in 2046, 12068 years after the last one.
All suns in the Universe are doing NOVA (=supernova) periodically and do not turn into the black holes. Our SUN will do his next NOVA in 2046, 12068 years after the last one that caused the great flood, ice age, catastrophic volcano and earthquakes activities and massive life extinction from the Earth. Douglas Vogt

novafloodice age2046diehold foundationdouglas vogt

