All suns in the Universe are doing NOVA
(=supernova) periodically and do not turn into the black holes. Our SUN will do
his next NOVA in 2046, 12068 years after the last one that caused the great
flood, ice age, catastrophic volcano and earthquakes activities and massive
life extinction from the Earth. Douglas Vogt
