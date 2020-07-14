© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
That's Not Science: It's Propaganda (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
280 views • July 14, 2020
That's Not Science: It's Propaganda (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Vernon Coleman at:-
https://youtu.be/9xvDleqHS3E
international best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why medicine is not a science and reveals some facts about doctors that will shock you.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website.
Thank you for all your support and encouragement.
Please feel free to share this video.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Vernon Coleman at:-
https://youtu.be/9xvDleqHS3E
international best-selling author, Dr Vernon Coleman MB ChB DSc FRSA, explains why medicine is not a science and reveals some facts about doctors that will shock you.
For more unbiased information about other important issues, please visit http://www.vernoncoleman.com The transcripts of the videos that YouTube banned are also on the website.
Thank you for all your support and encouragement.
Please feel free to share this video.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.