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E-Day Arrest case update 1-13-21
https://restorefreedomkh.com/content/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Motion-Brief-Summary-Disposition-bookmarked-redacted-public.pdf
https://restorefreedomkh.com/content/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Exhibits-1-13-redacted-MCR1.109-Optimized.pdf
Video update on E-Day Arrest case! Freedom is on trial. Want to help in this fight? Share the video! Spread the word! Share our website RestoreFreedomKH.com! Donations help too https://restorefreedomkh.com/content/donate-shop/
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