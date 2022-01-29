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Jan28th First Wave Arrives in Ottawa Canada Freedom Convoy 2022 Tens of Thousands Protesting Mandates
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121 views • January 29, 2022
Jan28th First Wave Arrives in Ottawa Canada Freedom Convoy 2022 Tens of Thousands Protesting Mandates
MACHINES EVERYWHERE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSAVd_DNQ64
Freedom Truck Convoy Arrives In Ottawa First Wave
MACHINES EVERYWHERE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lSAVd_DNQ64
Freedom Truck Convoy Arrives In Ottawa First Wave
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