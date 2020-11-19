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EX PFIZER VP CONCERNED ABOUT EXPERIMENTAL COVID VACCINE -- TheHighwire.com
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155 views • November 19, 2020
Video Source: https://thehighwire.com/videos/ex-pfizer-vp-concerned-about-experimental-covid-vaccine/
Former Vice President at Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon, who has over 32 years of experience in pharmaceutical research and development, has penned a letter to Matt Hancock, the UKs head of Health and Social Care, expressing his deep concerns over the experimental use of #COVID19 vaccines coming to market. In kind, Doctors are voicing their concerns about how little they know about the most anticipated vaccine in the modern era.
Former Vice President at Pfizer, Dr. Michael Yeadon, who has over 32 years of experience in pharmaceutical research and development, has penned a letter to Matt Hancock, the UKs head of Health and Social Care, expressing his deep concerns over the experimental use of #COVID19 vaccines coming to market. In kind, Doctors are voicing their concerns about how little they know about the most anticipated vaccine in the modern era.
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