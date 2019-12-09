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Certified Natural Health Professional - Trinity School of Natural Health
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14 views • December 09, 2019
The Certified Natural Health Professional program serves as the foundation to our more advanced CHHP (Certified Holistic Health Practitioner) program, or is an excellent standalone certificate for those who wish to apply core naturopathic concepts to a private practice, wellness center or a natural products retail business. This curriculum focuses on teaching you how to apply natural health fundamentals to encourage a healthy body, mind and spirit. From wholesome cooking and shopping to the human body systems, this program prepares you to care for yourself, your family and your community.
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