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Digging for 2020 garden. My new plot will grow U.P. style vegetables.
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91 views • April 20, 2020
I have begun preparing my 2020 growing season. I have started late, but I hope I can amend and turnover the soil before first snow fall.
I will be putting fallen leaves and home food scrapes onto the garden. These should break down during winter months. Leaving a good base to start my 2020 garden.
Hopefully, I will be able to plant garlic before first snow. It is getting late and snow will be soon falling here in Hancock, Michigan.
I will be putting fallen leaves and home food scrapes onto the garden. These should break down during winter months. Leaving a good base to start my 2020 garden.
Hopefully, I will be able to plant garlic before first snow. It is getting late and snow will be soon falling here in Hancock, Michigan.
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