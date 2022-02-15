Alison McDowell - "Augmented Reality and Information Warfare"

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Freedom International Livestream
Tuesday Sept 28 @ 1:00 PM EST 6:00 PM UK 7:00 PM Germany
Guest: Alison McDowell
Topic: Augmented Reality and Information Warfare
https://wrenchinthegears.com/
Bio:
Alison McDowell is a mother and independent researcher based in Philadelphia who blogs at the intersection of race, finance, technology and nature. Her formal education background is in Master of Arts and Cultural Landscape.
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Dr. Karl Moore, PhD
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https://www.facebook.com/MadeInNaturePodcast/
Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
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https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth
Dr. Mary Elizabeth Mansfield, PhD
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https://linktr.ee/MindfulEmpowerment
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life
Hartmut Schumacher
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https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
John Katsavos
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https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-fitness-oracle/i