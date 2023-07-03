Create New Account
Cold Springs Road: A Wilderness Trek
Kaleidoscopic Visions
This video displays photographs that I took while on a daytrip with my husband during mid-June of 2023.  We drove on Highway 91, locally known as Cold Springs Road, to our destination: La Prele Guard Station, built during the 1930's as a National Forest Ranger Station.  We enjoyed our leisurely drive along an isolated, forgotten by-way, not known to many travelers.  Although it was a cloudy day, the views were spectacular.  It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should always treasure and protect.

Keywords
wildernesstreesforestmountainswyomingrocksclimate and environment

