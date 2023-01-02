Australian Health Minister Says Requiring Chinese Travellers To Provide Negative COVID Test Is Necessary To Protect the Health of Australians

https://gnews.org/articles/648508
Summary：01/01/2023 Australian Health Minister Mark Butler: The decision to require incoming Chinese passengers to provide a negative COVID test is a modest and balanced one. We just want to get more information about this very fast-moving situation in China to protect the health of Australians.
