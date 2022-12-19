German Firms’ Confidence in China Reaches All Time Low

https://gnews.org/articles/602372
摘要：12/17/2022 According to a survey by the German Chamber of Commerce in China, corporate optimism among German firms in the Chinese market has reached an all time low this year. The main reason is China’s zero-COVID policy and imperfect laws.
