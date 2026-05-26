Alex Jones Network - Victor Bout - Putin Is Preparing A Massive Invasion Of Ukraine Accompanied By Strikes On NATO Sites In Europe - 5-26-2026

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NUCLEAR WAR EXCLUSIVE: Putin Is Preparing A Massive Invasion Of Ukraine Accompanied By Strikes On NATO Sites In Europe & Is Ready To Go Toe-To-Toe With The West In A Global Nuclear War, Warns Leading Russian Military Expert Victor Bout!
This Is The Full Must-Watch/Share Interview!
Bout Finally Issues An Emergency Warning To President Trump & The People Of America!