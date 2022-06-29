X22 REPORT - Sometimes It’s The People in the Background that Are Significant, Other Investigations

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2811b - June 28 2022
Sometimes It’s The People In The Background That Are Significant, Other Investigations
The [DS] is afraid, they have lost and they are fighting for their lives. They are trying everything, but it is failing. The J6 hoax broadcast is falling flat and the people are not believing the propaganda. The people see it as joke. [GM] was just sentenced to 20 years, low man on the pole. One leads to another which leads to another. Sometimes it's the people in the background that are of greater significance. Some investigations have not been made public. The [DS] system is collapsing right in front of their eyes.
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