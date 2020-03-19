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Louisiana pastor defies gathering ban, says coronavirus is 'politically motivated'
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14 views • March 19, 2020
News | March 18, 2020
CARLOS GARCIA
A Louisiana pastor defied the governor's ban on large gatherings and held church services with hundreds of people attending.
Source: https://www.theblaze.com/news/louisiana-pastor-defies-ban-on-coronavirus-groups
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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CARLOS GARCIA
A Louisiana pastor defied the governor's ban on large gatherings and held church services with hundreds of people attending.
Source: https://www.theblaze.com/news/louisiana-pastor-defies-ban-on-coronavirus-groups
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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