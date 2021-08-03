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The extreme oath of History's mass killers, 4 centuries of this Oath of the Jesuits
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105 views • August 03, 2021
They say that the Illuminati will be responsible for millions of Vaxx deaths. Is it the Freemasons? Is it the Zionist? Is it the super-rich, black-Nobility? or is it the Jesuits? Pope Francis was a South American Jesuit Provincial, and he is now the white pope who knows this Oath.
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