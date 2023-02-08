Underground Base - Iranian Armed Forces Chief - If Iran Is Attacked, We'll Retaliate Against That Country and Israel Zionist Regime

I'm sharing this video with description from, 'MEMRI TV Videos' on YouTube.

On February 7, 2023, IRINN TV (Iran) aired a report about Iran’s recent unveiling of Oghab-44 Base, an underground “tactical” airbase. According to the report, the base houses fighter jets armed with different types of cruise missiles and precision-guided bombs that can reach targets deep inside enemy territory. The reporter explained that the base and the planes it houses are protected from American bunker buster bombs. He also said that there are dozens of bases of this type and that they can store several month’s-worth of fuel and ammunition for the jets. General Mohammad Bagheri, the Chief-of-Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, warned that if Iran is targeted from the soil of any country, that country “will be heavily attacked along with the Zionist regime.” General Hamid Vahedi, the commander of the Iran Army Air Force, also spoke about the Assef cruise missile and said that it was developed in order to avoid detection by enemy radar and that its warheads carry a heavy payload that can destroy heavy fortifications.

