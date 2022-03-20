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Evidence US Bio Labs in Ukraine
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41 views • March 20, 2022
Aug 17, 2020 - "U.S. Defense Threat Reduction Office Partners with Ukrainian Government to Keep Our Nations Safe"
https://medium.com/u-s-embassy-kyiv/u-s-defense-threat-reduction-office-partners-with-ukrainian-government-to-keep-our-nations-safe-b25d7d62c46b
Russian MoD Names Curator of Pentagon-Funded Biolabs in Ukraine, Releases Original Docs - VT Editors - March 17, 2022
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/03/17/russian-mod-names-curator-of-pentagon-funded-biolabs-in-ukraine-releases-original-docs/
"Russia provides further evidence of alleged bioweapon labs in Ukraine"
March 19th, 2022
https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/unsc_nebenzia_19:0?r=GtEpAmpgkA6ueU56nVAiKmbbREosn6Fq
https://medium.com/u-s-embassy-kyiv/u-s-defense-threat-reduction-office-partners-with-ukrainian-government-to-keep-our-nations-safe-b25d7d62c46b
Russian MoD Names Curator of Pentagon-Funded Biolabs in Ukraine, Releases Original Docs - VT Editors - March 17, 2022
https://www.veteranstoday.com/2022/03/17/russian-mod-names-curator-of-pentagon-funded-biolabs-in-ukraine-releases-original-docs/
"Russia provides further evidence of alleged bioweapon labs in Ukraine"
March 19th, 2022
https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/unsc_nebenzia_19:0?r=GtEpAmpgkA6ueU56nVAiKmbbREosn6Fq
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