Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FIRE 1870 CORPORATION STARTING NUCLEAR WAR W/ RUSSIA
38 views
channel image
#5Slampig
Published Yesterday |

More:   https://gab.com/SvenVonErick Still learning how not to stammer like in this video, w/ more info:  https://www.bitchute.com/video/QIeVu5G6TNid/ We do not need their government, policing, military industrial complex, & their LBGTQ+ Child Trafficking Courts. Let’s take our countries back, have sovereignty. Let’s live in peace, travel, farm, ranch, have small businesses, & have our own, actual value, money. We will trade, transact, mingle & move about without the WEF Faggot Bankers telling us what we can do, eat, & say. Pass it on. 

Keywords
us constitutionchinabreaking newswarusapatriotismcitizen journalism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket