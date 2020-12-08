© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Great Global Warming Swindle
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
94 views • December 08, 2020
Everything you've ever been told about Global Warming is a politically motivated lie. This film blows the whistle on the biggest swindle in modern history. We are told that 'Man Made Global Warming' is the biggest ever threat to mankind. There is no room for scientific doubt. Well, watch this film and make up your own mind.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.